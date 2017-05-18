Former Unadilla Woman Heads To Trial On Human Trafficking Charges

May 18, 2017

A former Livingston County woman has been bound over for trial on multiple felony charges following a human trafficking investigation.



41-year-old Amber Speed, a former Unadilla Township resident who now resides in Munith, was recently bound over for trial in Ingham County Circuit Court. She faces three counts each of minor sex trafficking and prostitution/pandering, one count of accepting the earnings of a prostitute and one count of debt bondage. All are felony charges that carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Michigan



Attorney General Bill Schuette said the case stems from an investigation by a Michigan State Police Trooper, who after attending human trafficking training, came across a case of alleged human trafficking. Speed was allegedly conducting an “escort” operation, posting advertisements for commercial sex for herself and at least three other girls and young women online.



Schuette says the alleged victims were minors when they were brought into the human trafficking ring. Multiple instances of Speed allegedly trafficking minors are alleged to have occurred from 2009 through approximately 2014. She waived her arraignment in circuit court last week with a pretrial conference set for June 8th. (JK)