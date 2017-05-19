Donation Items Needed For LACASA Collection Resale Store

A donation drive is underway to help stock a new upscale resale store for those-in-need opening soon in Howell.



The LACASA Center has spent nearly four decades helping victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault in Livingston County. The LACASA Collection is their new store that aims to benefit clients and the community by giving them a greater choice in the products available to purchase. LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said that the store will be a place where their clients can shop with dignity. They aim to offer a wide selection of items to give customers more choice than they are usually granted from other goodwill offerings. The store will also be a place where clients who may need help building a resume can come work at to gain valuable experience.



The Spring Cleaning Donation Drive which is going on now will help stock the shelves and hangers at the store. Schrandt said that while all of the usual donation items like clothes, shoes, and toys are welcome, they have a special need for home décor and furnishings which they hope to offer as well. They are specifically looking for furniture, mirrors, complete sets of dishes, and jewelry. All donors will receive a tax receipt upon drop off, and donations can be made at the LACASA administrative building at 2895 West Grand River in Howell.



The LACASA Collection will be located in the Crossroads Town Center on M-59 at Michigan Avenue. A soft grand opening is scheduled for July 1st, with a larger, public grand opening scheduled for early September. More information about the store’s needs and donation guidelines can be found through the link below. (MK)