Candlight Vigil To Protest Vote To Repeal ACA

May 19, 2017

A group of 8th District constituents have organized a candlelight vigil in Brighton this weekend in response to Congressman Mike Bishop’s vote to repeal Obamacare.



Some residents of the 8th District are holding a candlelight vigil in the wake of a local congressman’s vote to repeal what many refer to as Obamacare. The group Indivisible 8 will be holding a “Together Against Darkness” candlelight vigil in Brighton this Sunday to show support for people with pre-existing conditions and all others they say will be hurt by Congressman Mike Bishop’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The group will gather at Bishop's district office first and then walk to the Brighton Mill Pond for a candlelight vigil.



Organizers say the event comes after Congressman Bishop broke a pledge to protect patients who suffer from pre-existing conditions by voting “yes” on the new Republican healthcare repeal plan. Event co-organizer Gretchen Hertz says constituents are disappointed in past promises to not pull the rug out from people with pre-existing conditions and others, adding Bishop is not representing what people want or need. Hertz says the event is in support of those with pre-existing conditions and other people hurt by the health care repeal.



Congressman Bishop says “It is important to set the record straight. The American Health Care Act does not ‘eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions.’ To scare people with that notion is extremely disingenuous. "On the contrary, Congress has made it a priority to strengthen protections for these patients with this bill. By incentivizing individuals to maintain coverage, insurers will not be able to deny, rescind, or raise the cost of coverage for a patient with pre-existing conditions. The Upton-Long Amendment further doubles-down on the effort to ensure patients with pre-existing conditions have affordable coverage, by providing any states that choose to forgo the federal marketplace with an additional $8 billion specifically to lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs for high-risk patients – including those without continuous coverage."



The Candlelight Vigil starts at 7:30pm with participants meeting at Congressman Bishop’s district office at 711 E. Grand River and then walk over to the Brighton Mill Pond for a candlelight vigil featuring various speakers. A link to Sunday’s event is provided. (JM)