Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Cobbs To Headline Meeting Of Local Dems

May 19, 2017

A Democratic candidate for Michigan’s gubernatorial nomination will be speaking in Livingston County next week.



Bill Cobbs, a retired executive with Xerox Corporation, will speak at the next meeting of the Livingston County Democratic Party. Cobbs is one of several people seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018. The party’s primary will be August 7th.



Cobbs resides in Oakland County and is running on a platform of rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure and schools while pledging to listen to Michigan citizens and restore trust in government. Cobbs served in the U.S. Navy and later worked as a police officer prior to being hired by Xerox. He built the Xerox Professional Services Division and became a global vice president for the corporation. After retiring, he coached executives in Fortune 500 on how to listen to customers and their employees.



All Democrats in the county are welcome to attend the meeting. The event will start at 7pm on Thursday, May 25th at the RE/Max Platinum Auditorium at 6870 Grand River in Genoa Township. For more information, call 810-229-4212 or email livcodems@gmail.com. (JM)