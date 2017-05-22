Vacant Building in Downtown Howell Set To Reopen As New Auto Repair Shop

May 22, 2017

A now vacant building, which was formerly a gas station and auto repair shop in Howell, will be renovated and reopened as a new auto repair shop.



The building, which was once the Bay Gas Station and then an auto repair shop before abruptly closing, sits at the corner of Grand River and West Street. A company under a lease with the property’s owner, the Masonic Temple Association, plans to open a new auto repair shop on the site. The only changes currently outlined are interior fixes for the building and re-facing an existing sign.



A request came before the city’s Planning Commission Wednesday seeking Special Land Use approval for the site. Community Development Director Tim Schmitt says the property has been used for automotive purposes for so long, that it pre-dates some of the city’s ordinances. Approval under modern requirements of the B-2 zoning district was granted, despite mixed feelings from commissioners and community members during a public hearing.



Some adjacent property owners questioned whether another auto repair shop would be the best fit in a mostly residential area. Mayor Nick Proctor and Commissioner Jan Lobur echoed that notion. Proctor says while he does want the property developed, he’s concerned about the image “coming in the best side of Howell”. Schmitt says in the long run, it’s probably not an ideal use for the space. He feels at some point buildings can become functionally obsolete or cost too much to fix up. Schmitt says that’s when it's time to start thinking about different uses or buildings down the road. Ultimately, Schmitt says it's the city's job to work with what they’ve got and what’s brought forward, and get the best they can out of it.



Other neighboring residents were supportive of the proposed plan, or just glad to see the site being put to use. Schmitt says the property has been vacant for over a year and has degraded, though it hasn’t gotten to the point of being declared blighted. Now that applicants have received Special Land Use approval, they will move forward obtaining building permits. (DK)