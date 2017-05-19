Pinckney Board Of Education Fills Vacant Trustee Seat

May 19, 2017

The Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education has filled their vacant trustee seat.



Superintendent Rick Todd said he didn’t envy the board having to make the decision between the two candidates interviewed Thursday night in any way. In the end they chose Bethany Mohr, a pediatrician at the University of Michigan Mott Hospital and director of their child protection team. She has lived in the Pinckney school district since 2007 and has a pair of children in elementary school. Todd said he believes she will be a valuable addition to the Board of Education, bringing with her a great wealth of experience and perspective from the medical field while working with youths. He said he could feel in her heart that she wants to be an advocate for kids.



Mohr emphasized during her interview the importance of suicide and child abuse prevention and how it can be continued through middle school and high school. She also recognized the negative perception of the district as being one the larger issues at hand, but believes that while difficult to change, can be done. She will take over the trustee seat that was opened when treasurer George Rodgers resigned last month. Mohr’s swearing in as an official member will occur at the board’s next meeting on June 8th. (MK)