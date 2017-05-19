Man Sentenced For Indecent Exposure, Child Porn & Assault Charges

May 19, 2017

A Livingston County man has been sentenced for exposing himself to a young girl at a Meijer store, along with other charges that could keep him behind bars for life.



48-year-old Troy Creekmore was ordered to serve one day to life in prison for his earlier guilty plea to indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person and as a third time habitual offender. He was also sentenced to a maximum of 20 years for felonious assault and assault to do great bodily harm less than murder for an incident in January when he tried to stab an inmate with a sharpened pencil.



Creekmore was charged in the indecent exposure incident last July after a 5-year-old girl told her mother that he had exposed himself to her in an aisle of the Meijer store in Genoa Township. Though the victim did not tell her mother Creekmore had exposed himself to her until after they had left the store, Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post were able to identify him as the perpetrator. Using a description provided by the victim and the store’s surveillance footage, Creekmore was arrested less than 48 hours later.



Creekmore, who is a registered sex offender from a 1996 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct conviction involving another child, will also serve a 43-month to eight-year sentence for possession of child sexually abusive material after nude photographs of children were found on his cellphone. Altogether, he will serve a minimum of just under ten years in prison with the potential for a life behind bars. (JK)