New Pedestrian Crosswalk Signs To Be Installed In Downtown Brighton

May 22, 2017

The Brighton Downtown Development Authority will pay for 20 new pedestrian crosswalk signs to be installed in the near future.



In a presentation at this week’s DDA meeting, Assistant DPW Director Patty Thomas told the board that the current lighted pedestrian crosswalks — located at Main and First, Hyne and Main, Main St. at the Mill Pond and the Main and St. Paul/West St. intersection — are not functioning as intended. At those locations, the lighting is embedded into the roadway, but due to Michigan’s regular freeze-thaw cycles and road salt, they have a tendency to stop working after a while. Thomas said the cost of maintenance, in continually having to replace embedded lights, is high. She added that it’s a safety factor for pedestrians if the lights are not working properly.



The DDA voted to approve up to $30,000 for new crosswalk signs at those locations. Thomas says the DPW will be removing the embedded lights and installing new crosswalk signs on both sides of the streets at the crosswalks. These diamond-shaped signals will have bright LED lights around their perimeters, as opposed to the old flashing lights. The raised crosswalks will remain raised, but will no longer have lights embedded in the pavement. Meanwhile, the “countdown” pedestrian crosswalks at Grand River and Main will remain.



The city will embark on a public education campaign in the near future on the city’s website and on Facebook to inform drivers about the coming changes. (TT)