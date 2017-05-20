Fatal Fire Caused By Woman Reheating French Fries

May 20, 2017

A Lyon Township man was killed in a fire early Thursday morning.



Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation and the Lyon Township Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Manistee for a residential structure fire around 2:46am. A female resident was able to escape but reported a man was trapped inside the structure. The fire department says on duty crews arrived on scene to find a fully involved mobile home with un-survivable conditions. There was also partial collapse of the structure. The department says crews quickly pulled two attack lines and saved the next door home from catching on fire. Once the fire was knocked down, crews were able to enter the home and finish extinguishing the fire. A 68-year-old Lyon Township man was found deceased inside the structure.



The 53-year-old woman told deputies that she was reheating fast food French fires in a frying pan with oil and left the stove unattended. When she returned to the kitchen, the frying pan was on fire and the flames had already reached the upper cabinets. Those became engulfed in flames. The female said she ran outside as the man tried to put out the fire but he became trapped inside the residence.



Police say the initial investigation reveals the fire to be accidental in nature. An autopsy is pending. Photo: Lyon Township Fire Department. (JM)