Grand River Avenue Maintenance Project Progressing In Brighton

May 19, 2017

The Grand River construction project in Brighton is moving along.



The project encompasses Grand River Avenue between the I-96 overpass and Ore Creek. The City issued a recent project update stating the continuous outer lane closures for concrete work on Grand River have now been reopened.



Only intermittent lane closures will take place for pedestrian signal installation and right-of-way rehabilitation. However, that work will take place between the hours of 9am and 3pm. Left turn lanes at Cross Street have also been reopened and milling is on schedule for May 30th. That part of the work will be taking place at night. (JM)