Brighton City Manager Receives Salary Increase, Police Contract Approved

May 21, 2017

Brighton City Manager Nate Geinzer has been given a 3% salary raise by the City Council a meeting Thursday night, based on the recommendation of the City Manager Compensation Committee.



After a favorable performance evaluation earlier, council voted to approve the pay increase, retroactive to March 6th. Geinzer’s old base salary was $91,125, and his new base compensation is $93,878 with the increase. Geinzer’s compensation package is open-ended, and, as such, he does not have a specific number of years attached to his contract.



Geinzer tells WHMI, in his words, “I have enjoyed every minute of my job as City Manager of Brighton, where there is a lot of opportunity and a lot of people working to make the community better.” Geinzer will also get an increase in his car allowance, from $200 per month to $500, and the city’s 401-K contribution will go from 10% to 15%. At the same time, in order to help the city’s finances he agreed to waive his right to a pension.



In other action Thursday night, the Brighton City Council ratified a new contract with the Brighton Police Patrol unit. The contract goes into effect on July 1st, after the expiration of the current agreement on June 30th. Under the new agreement, the patrol unit will receive a 2% salary increase and elimination of retiree health care for new hires. The city has historically given retiree health care to staff, but has now gone to a retirement health savings account due to the high cost of providing retirement benefits for its retired employees.. The patrol unit has 11 members, and a new officer is expected to be hired in the near future. The command unit, with 5 officers, is under a separate contract approved last year. (TT)