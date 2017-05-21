Pinckney Man Re-Appointed To Michigan Veterans' Facilities Board of Managers.

May 21, 2017

A Pinckney man has been reappointed to represent the interests of Veterans on a state volunteer board.



Governor Rick Snyder announced the reappointment of James Ausdemore of Pinckney to the Michigan Veterans' Facilities Board of Managers. The seven-member volunteer board oversees admissions and member affairs at the state’s veterans' homes in Marquette and Grand Rapids. Members represent the interest of veterans in advisory and advocacy roles and are nominated for board service by fellow veterans and peers in veteran’s organizations across the state.



Ausdemore was first appointed to the board in 2012. He retired from General Motors after nearly 30 years of service where he held many position. Ausdemore served with the Michigan Army National Guard and the U.S. Army, completing tours of duty in Korea, Vietnam and Europe.



Snyder thanked Ausdemore for his commitment to serving on the board and is confident he’ll take the necessary steps to ensure Michigan veterans are properly cared for. Members serve three-year terms expiring February 28th, 2020. Appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. (JM)