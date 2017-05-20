Pipeline Protest Group Urges Community to be "Vigilant"

May 20, 2017

A local grassroots group fighting the pipeline set to pass through Livingston County says the community needs to be vigilant, following citations the company received in Ohio.



Wendy Zielen, a concerned resident and member of Michigan Residents Against the ET Rover Pipeline, says the company was cited for 18 errors while constructing the natural gas pipeline in Ohio. That includes harm done to historic properties and a spill of two million-plus gallons of drilling clay into pristine wetlands.



Construction of local pipeline segments, which will pass through Marion, Iosco, Putnam and Handy townships, are set to begin in June. The Residents Against the ET Rover Pipeline group held a protest in Downtown Pinckney Friday urging citizens to be observant during the project’s construction. Zielen says while that obviously includes spills, residents should be aware of company trucks’ size as road constraints have been set in place, if workers are cutting down trees because the deadline to do so was at the end of March, and if they are burning brush because some local ordinances prohibits doing so. Zielen says the group has provided contact information on their website for community members looking to report anything out of the ordinary.



The activist group is also calling into question the pipeline’s route, specifically its relation to Silver Lake in Putnam Township. Zielen says the certified segment will circle the road that hugs the lake, but claims the company originally proposed a route much further east. Maps on the group’s website depict what they say shows the two different routes. Zielen says Residents Against Rover will continue to educate the community as she believes the company cannot be trusted to “… do what they should be doing”. (DK)