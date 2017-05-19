Brighton Township Board Approves Agreement For Deerfield Preserve Project

May 19, 2017

A large housing project is moving toward the next phase in Brighton Township.



The Brighton Township Board granted approval at last Monday’s meeting of a planned development agreement or PDA for the Deerfield Preserve and Shoppes project. It’s being proposed by Wil-Pro Development Company and applicants Marshall Blau and Dave Willacker. It calls for roughly 78 homes and a commercial development on the corner of Old US-23 and Hyne Road. Over 40% of the development is set aside as open space. A sidewalk and boardwalk will also be installed in a dedicated easement along Old US-23 and Hyne Road for public use. Developers can now proceed with preliminary site plans, which were contingent on the PDA.



Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI it’s been a multi-year project and the board has now approved the planned development agreement. After some tweaks are made, both parties will sign off. Vick says it’s another step toward developers submitting construction documents, and ultimately, construction.



The board hashed out details in the agreement. Clerk Ann Bollin stressed she wanted accurate documentation of agreed upon items and clear language to prevent any future questions or discrepancies.



Developers have agreed to construct a 400 REU capacity pump station on the site and equip it with a back-up generator. Officials commented during Monday’s meeting that it will actually be an extension of the system, and tie with the line from Northwinds subdivision. 300 REU’s will be dedicated for the township’s use. As part of the agreement, the township will pay $80,000 once the station is operational. That is a reimbursement for the initial cost of the difference in constructing the pump station and generator, which are both being funded by the developers. (JM)