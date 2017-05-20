Substitute Bus Driver Punishes Kids On Hot Day By Turning On Heat

May 20, 2017

The Fowlerville district says a substitute bus driver used “extremely poor judgement” during an incident on a hot day last week in which he punished students by making them roll up the windows and then turned on the heat.



The incident happened Wednesday, when highs were in the 80’s. Fowlerville Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Roedel confirmed children were not meeting expectations for behavior so the substitute bus driver, using incredibly poor judgement, turned on the heat in the bus and ordered the windows closed. The incident lasted approximately 10 to 15 minutes in an effort to improve student behavior. Once transportation officials were informed, administration immediately instructed the driver to turn off the heat and the driver complied immediately. The bus run was completed with all students being taken home without further incident.



Roedel said he is not at liberty to discuss the disciplinary action taken due to privacy concerns but is confident that this type of decision will not be made in the future. He says it is their goal to run a transportation department that keeps the best interest and safety of all students in mind.



Roedel said the incident, which is not defensible, should not reflect on the hard work and character of other drivers who take great pride in the work they do every day and are “wonderful people who make a very difficult job look easy most days”. He stressed the incident doesn't reflect the overall quality transportation department they have, adding they are in need of additional drivers for their fleet as well as the Livingston County Transportation Consortium. Photo: FCS. (JM)