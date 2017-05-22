9th Annual Kite Festival In Lyon Township This June

May 22, 2017

A festival will be flying high over Lyon Township in June.



Various kite teams will showcase their award-winning skills and techniques, choreographed to music during the 9th Annual Lyon Township Kite Festival. It will be held at James Atchison Park off Grand River on Saturday and Sunday, June 3rd and 4th. At 3pm that Saturday, a mass ascension is planned where an exciting countdown leads to hundreds of kites in the air, taking flight together. Kids get a free kite while supplies last to customize with their own decorations.



In addition to professional kite flyers shows, Other activities include quadcopter racing, festival food, live entertainment, a magician, kids games and crafts, live animal presentations, vendors and cars on display. Non-perishable foods will be accepted for charity.



Festival organizer Jim Chuck says the event is about providing the community with a wonderful outdoor venue for families to enjoy, noting they are now the largest Kite Festival Event in Southeastern Michigan. Volunteers are being sought and are encouraged to sign up through the non-profit Lyon Township Events Organization. A link is provided. Facebook photo. (JM)