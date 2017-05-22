Crane & Gregory Streets To Be Reconstructed In City Of Howell

The City of Howell will be embarking on two street projects this summer.



The Howell City Council met earlier this month and approved the 2017 Street Improvement Program that will include Crane and Gregory Streets. The project recommendation was based on identifying something that fit within the budget and would provide the biggest impact to the community.



Howell City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI they originally budgeted to rehabilitate five streets but costs came in differently than expected so they will be scaling back the program. He says two streets have been identified for reconstruction – Crane and Gregory. Those projects will be put out to bid with construction anticipated in mid-to-late summer. It will be done in coordination with various events in the City.



Charles says the work involves reconstructing the roads and updating water and sewer. Both Crane and Gregory Streets were identified as having very poor surface conditions and significant utility and drainage needs. The two streets intersect at the mid-point of the project. (JM)