Local Motorcycle Chapter Recognizes Fallen Soldiers at Annual Event

May 20, 2017

Fallen Michigan soldiers, veterans, prisoners of war, and those missing in action were remembered at an annual event yesterday.



The names of fallen or missing heroes were called at a ceremony held on the lawn of the Livingston County Courthouse as part of Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 Michigan’s yearly Ride to Remember. The motorcycle rally begins with a gathering at Striking Lanes in Hartland. Riders then make their way to Downtown Howell for the ceremony, which happened to fall on Armed Forces Day this year.



Duane Oparka, President of Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 Michigan, says the event began years ago and served to recognize local veterans. Now in its 16th year, Oparka says it has grown to acknowledge active service members and fallen soldiers from other areas in the state as well. The local Rolling Thunder Chapter is part of the national nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness about POW-MIA soldiers and their families. Oparka says really, they just try to serve in any way they can.



Oparka feels the cluster of bikes, some of which are outfitted with large flags, draw the community’s attention as they travel from Hartland to Howell. That’s the goal, he says. By attracting attention with the bikes and flags, participants aim to remind the public about those who have paid the ultimate price while serving our country, those who never came home, and those who have come home but continue to suffer or struggle. (DK)