Livingston County Red Cross Celebrates 100 Years of Serving Community

May 21, 2017

The Livingston County Red Cross celebrated a century of service to the community at an event Saturday.



An open house at the organization’s office in Howell welcomed the community and local leaders with several historic displays. Rooms in the building were dedicated to each of the American Red Cross’s four main sectors in which they provide service- to armed forces, disaster relief, preparedness health and safety, and bio-med. The displays featured the history of each area of service and its volunteers.



Livingston County Red Cross Disaster Coordinator Shirley Jackson says when America entered World War I in 1917, everyone wanted to do something to help the war effort. Red Cross Chapters began to pop up all over, and one of those was in Livingston County. Jackson says within a couple of months, the chapter already had hundreds of volunteers. She tells WHMI the Livingston County Red Cross is not only celebrating its 100th anniversary, but also what makes it special and unique to the area.



Jackson says the local chapter has hospital volunteers who worked at what used to be McPherson Hospital and is now St. Joseph Livingston. They have a 95-year-old volunteer, Phyllis, who began working with the Red Cross during World War II and continues to be actively involved. Lastly, the local chapter also has a group of volunteers that makes quilts for individuals who receive Red Cross services. As quilting is a hobby that is not as popular as it once was, Jackson says it is unique that their chapter still has several people dedicated to that specific effort. Just because it is becoming a lost art, does not make it a lost cause. Jackson says wrapping one of those handmade quilts around someone who has just lost their home to a fire, can provide a world of comfort in their time of need.



The chapter received a proclamation from State Representatives Hank Vaupel and Lana Theis to recognize the many years of service and volunteerism. Disaster Services Volunteer and 100th Anniversary Celebration Chair Kathy Alward says activities throughout the year are planned as part of the celebration, and some of the historic displays will be made available to the public as well. Even after a century, Alward says the Red Cross “is still a very active and viable group.” (DK)

