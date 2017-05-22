Group Protests Vote To Repeal ACA With March and Candlelight Vigil in Brighton

May 22, 2017

A group of about 60 constituents of the 8th Congressional District voiced their frustration and sadness regarding Congressman Mike Bishop’s vote in favor of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act at a gathering in Brighton last night.



The evening began with a meeting of the group Indivisible 8 and others outside of Congressman Bishop’s office in Brighton. Bearing picket signs, the group marched from his office to the Mill Pond where they met to hear from guest speakers before a candlelight vigil. According to event organizers, the “Together in Darkness” candlelight vigil was held for individuals with pre-existing conditions and others who they say will be affected by the repeal of the ACA.



Emily Duthinh, an active member of the North Oakland Indivisible 8 Team, spoke at the vigil and shared the story of her son who suffered seizures at birth and now has autism. Duthinh says before the ACA, insurers would not cover her son because of his pre-existing condition. After its implementation, Duthinh says her son was able to be covered under his parents’ insurance, is doing well, getting ready to graduate from college, and is able to hold down a job. However he turns 26 soon and will be required to find his own coverage.



Duthinh questions what life will be like for him if the ACA is repealed and he is unable to find affordable insurance. Duthinh accused the GOP of trying to make the healthcare exchanges collapse by not enforcing mandates or funding subsidies. Without subsidies, Duthinh says healthcare will be unaffordable, specifically for someone with a disability. She says a disabled person may not be able to have the same earning power in the workforce, and therefore options like healthcare savings accounts are not going to work for them.



Guest speaker Christopher Smith, a man who says he may run against Bishop in the 2018 election, says he has been monitoring the congressman very closely. Smith claims Bishop provides reassurances to his constituents, but that his actions don’t fit those reassurances. Smith, who calls Bishop an “enabler of the Trump administration”, says constituents cannot listen to what the congressman says, but must instead watch what he does. Smith and Duthinh both share the belief that healthcare should be available to all U.S. citizens.



Prior to the vigil, Congressman Bishop told WHMI that the effort to scare people by saying they will lose coverage “is extremely disingenuous” and insists Congress has made it a priority to strengthen protections for those patients with this bill. He also insisted that the Republican replacement plan, known as the American Health Care Act, does not ‘eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions’ and provides $8 billion specifically to lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs for high-risk patients. (DK/JK)