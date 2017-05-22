Police Chase Ends In Crash That Kills One, Seriously Injures Two Others

May 22, 2017

One person was killed and two others seriously injured after a police chase that started in Milford ended with a crash on I-96.



State Police say Milford Police began chasing a car reported stolen near South Milford Road and East Huron Parkway around 4am. Speeds reached in excess of 100 mph before the car crashed near I-96 and Kensington Road. The Lyon Township Fire Department says two people were thrown from the vehicle in the crash, while another was pinned underneath. The men, described as being in their mid-20’s to early 30’s, were taken to the hospital, where one died of his injuries.



Police say a DNA sample from the airbag may need to be taken to determine who was driving at the time of the crash. Milford Police are expected to release more information later today. (JK)