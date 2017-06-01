Local Libraries Set To Kick Off Summer Reading Program

The six public libraries of Livingston County are inviting you to join them for their free Summer Reading Program.



The program was created to encourage students to continue reading during the summer months of June through August at all the library locations of Livingston County. The summer long event doesn’t just include books but music, movies, special events, and activities for all ages, at no cost.



Carla Sharp, head of the youth services at the Brighton District Library explained that those who read during the summer months move ahead with their skills and children tend to read more when they choose their own reading material. The Howell Carnegie District Library kicks off the program for the summer starting June 1st and the Brighton District Library starting June 11th.



For more dates and times visit the link below.

(AS)

