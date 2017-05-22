One Dead, Two Injured After High Speed Chase In Milford

May 22, 2017

A police chase involving a stolen vehicle left one person dead and two others hospitalized.



Milford Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 4:20am Sunday but the driver sped away on Milford Road, south of Huron River Parkway. The chase continued until the officer terminated efforts to stop the suspect at Kensington Metropark. Not long after, the officer learned the same vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Warren.



The officer re-located the stolen vehicle inside the park and again attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle took off, exited the park via Kent Lake Road and got on westbound I-96. While approaching the area of Kensington Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway, rolled down an embankment and flipped numerous times. Two people were reportedly thrown from the vehicle, while another was pinned underneath.



Police say all three occupants in the stolen vehicle were transported to area hospitals. One was pronounced dead shortly after arrival while the other two remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police have only identified the suspects as two Detroit residents and one Highland Park resident. Milford Police say it appears the suspects were in the area possibly to conduct other criminal activities due to items found in the vehicle.



Michigan State Police are handling the crash investigation while Milford Police are conducting the criminal investigation, which remains ongoing. (JM)