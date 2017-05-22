Various Road Funding Agreements Approved By Brighton Township Board

May 22, 2017

A number of road improvement projects will be taking place this summer throughout the municipality.



Funding has been allocated to resurface portions of Jacoby, Kensington, Stobart (from Pleasant Valley Road to the County line) and Hyne Road from Hacker to Old US-23. The township board budgeted $1.1 (m) million for all of the project areas to be resurfaced. The Road Commission is participating in the cost via engineering services and construction administration.



The township also budgeted $100,000 to improve Hacker Road through a preservation program in which participation funds from Genoa, Brighton and Livingston County will be leveraged. Additionally, road maintenance agreements were also approved by the board last Monday. Those involve applications of chloride or limestone on public dirt roads.



Spencer and Corlett Roads were said to be the prime candidates for limestone, which will help with the firmness and structure of the road. (JM)