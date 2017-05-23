Jail Officials Seek To Extend Contract With Inmate Calling Services Company

May 23, 2017

A contract extension with the company that provides communication services for the Livingston County Jail’s inmates has received preliminary approval.



The county’s Public Safety & Infrastructure and Development Committee approved a resolution Monday authorizing the Sheriff’s Office to a sign a three-year contract extension with Keefe Commissary and Inmate Calling Solutions. The Keefe Group of Companies partnered with VizVox, the company that provides kiosk units for the jail that allow for commissary ordering, phone services, and video visitation.



The jail has implemented the video visitation option for its inmates as a means of security, efficiency improvement, and convenience, according to a letter addressed to the county’s Board of Commissioners from Lt. Dan Adas. The video visitation works in the jail’s kiosks with a touch screen panel and video camera, operating similarly to Skype.



The county currently receives 46% in commissions on all inmate calls based on true gross revenue and an annual bonus of $45,000. However the Federal Communications Commission recently implemented changes that would lower rates or eliminate fees for inmate calls, as well as placed caps on fees effective June 20th of 2016. By extending the contract, Inmate Calling Solutions has agreed to keep the county’s commission rates and bonus the same. Part of the agreement also offers new technology from the company that includes phonetic word search and the latest software for video visitation.



The contract between Inmate Calling Solutions and the jail is set to expire this August. Approval to extend the contract from the county’s Public Safety Commission sends the resolution forward to its Financing board, who must also give it a thumbs-up before it can be sent to the Board of Commissioners for final approval. (DK)