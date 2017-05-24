Howell City Voters To Decide Headlee Override Millage In May 2018

May 24, 2017

Voters in the City of Howell will have a special election next May to decide a Headlee override ballot question.



The Howell City Council met Monday night and voted to put the issue before voters, asking they consider an increase of 4.4 mills to return the City to the full 20 mills it is limited to under state law. By levying the full amount, the City could generate an additional $1.2 (m) million in revenue. If approved, it would allow the City to maintain status quo, avoiding deep cuts to services and staff. While the ballot question would allow the City to levy the full amount if approved, it could be phased in over time.



Councilman Bob Ellis commented that even if the override is authorized by voters; the revenue captured would gradually come back down again because of the Headlee Amendment and the state’s failed financing system for local governments.

Councilman Scott Niblock read aloud a letter detailing all of the cuts the City has made and various savings measures. Other members stated they simply felt it was best to put the question before voters and let them decide.



City Manager Shea Charles says it was a very difficult decision as staff, mayor and council have been looking at all options but Michigan’s fiscal model for municipalities is broken due to the continued decision by the state to not fund statutory revenue sharing and the artificial limitations of Proposal A, coupled with the tremendous recession in which the City lost 35% of taxable value. He says the City is operating on a revenue stream that’s equivalent to the early 2000’s and a lot has been done internally to manage the different costs. Charles says the City is now at a point that decisions have to be made, meaning either significant service reductions or alternate revenue sources. He says because the state has imposed the broken model on municipalities, they’re left to look to the local level and present the choices.



Mayor Nick Proctor said he felt it was important to not lose momentum on the important issue over the summer with members’ different vacation schedules. Council plans to host study sessions during the summer months to discuss the issues and how to best present information to voters and how the resources will be used within limitations under state law. It was agreed study sessions will take place regardless of absences but all decisions would be made during regular council meetings. (JM)