Milford Bicycle Festival June 3rd

May 23, 2017

Registration is underway for the Milford Bike Festival in June.



The event is described as a family friendly celebration of the great trails surrounding scenic Milford on Saturday June 3rd. This year’s theme is “Celebrating a Michigan Cycling Destination” and it will explore the connectivity of the trail network from Milford. The route involves several single-track trails and paved paths with minimal road riding. Bikers can pick their own course including Highland, Milford, Island Lake, Kensington, Proud Lake or Hickory Glen. Rides can be tailored anywhere from a fun trail ride with friends to an all-day 100 mile epic event. Organizers say for anyone new this year, guided rides will be offered for those that prefer a group setting.



The event is put on by the Motor City Mountain Biking Association. Proceeds support development and maintenance of bicycle trails in the region. Details are available through the link. (JM)