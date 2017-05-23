Pinckney Police Department Seeks Full Time Officer

May 23, 2017

The Village of Pinckney is on the verge of adding another full-time police officer to their department.



At Monday’s village council meeting, the board discussed the possibility of creating a fifth full-time position within the Pinckney Police Department. Because Officer Jeffrey Finke is currently deployed to Kuwait, part-time officers have been filling his role for the past several months. In an effort to cut costs spent on training part-time officers, Pinckney Police Chief Jeff Newton believes it is best to hire one of their current part-time officers for a full-time role. Once Finke returns back to the department, there will then be a total of five full-time officers. Newton feels as though his department does an excellent job of training new officers, but hiring them only part-time encourages them to transfer elsewhere.



All council members at Monday’s meeting were on board with hiring a fifth full-time officer. The council will look to get the budget approved at their next meeting to hire one of the department’s part-time officers to a full-time position. (DF/JK)