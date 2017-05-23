Pinckney Council Discusses Banning Coal Tar Sealants

May 23, 2017

The danger of coal tar-based sealants continues to be an issue for discussion among multiple communities in Livingston County.



The latest community to address the issue has been the Village of Pinckney. At Monday’s village council meeting, the possibility of banning the use of coal tar-based sealants used on asphalt was discussed. Coal tar contains a carcinogen known as Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons, which can be hazardous to water, animals, and humans. Hamburg Township banned the use of coal tar last July and the council discussed the positive impact it has had so far. Village Trustee, Rebecca Foster, would like to see the ban pass for the safety of the Village of Pinckney. "The Huron River Watershed Council, they have been sort of spearheading this effort in communities. They would like to see a statewide ban...that's not happening yet, so they're the ones who are providing a lot of the scientific information and all the data for communities to make their own decisions."



The potential ban on coal tar-based sealants for the Village of Pinckney was tabled after Monday’s meeting. The issue will be discussed once again at the next meeting, after a few revisions are made to the ordinance and as to how it will affect commercial pavement companies. (DF/JK)