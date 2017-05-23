Brighton Senior Survivor Raises Funds To Build School

A group of Brighton High School seniors has raised over $46,000 for charity as part of Senior Survival Week.



All last week, 10 teams of hand-picked students held fund-raising activities during the week, and stayed at the high school overnight — with teacher chaperones — as part of Senior Survivor Week. $35,000 of the money will be used for Pencils of Promise to build a school in a third-world country. The remaining money would be used to fund teachers and students and perhaps install a water purification system in that community. The student co-chairs of the event were Emma Shinsky and Katie Bishop, and Bishop is also the student representative on the Brighton Board of Education. Bishop tells WHMI that it was the most successful Senior Survivor Week yet held, after three years of the event.



The co-chairs say the purpose of the week-long event is to “give back to the community," one of the avowed tenets of the National Honor Society,which sponsored Senior Survivor Week. Shinsky says the students have the privilege of choosing the country to receive the donation among three countries: Ghana, Laos and Guatemala. Bishop says that of the other schools in the district which took part in the special week, Hawkins Elementary donated the most money, with a $1,500 gift.



Shinsky has been awarded an athletic scholarship to play soccer at Colorado State University and Bishop will enter James Madison College at Michigan State University in the fall. The staff facilitators for Senior Survivor Week were Mr. Christianson and Mr. Carney. (TT)