BAS Extends Superintendent's Contract For Additional Year

May 25, 2017

The contract of Brighton School Superintendent Greg Gray has been extended by another year.



The Board of Education, meeting in regular session Monday night, unanimously passed a resolution extending his contract another year, to June 30, 2022. Extension of a superintendent’s contract, so that it always goes five years into the future, is considered routine board of education action if there are no red flags and his or her performance has been good. Board President Andy Burchfield tells WHMI that Gray didn’t have a performance evaluation this year because they are in the midst of changing the process by which the superintendent’s job performance is evaluated. But Burchfield emphasized that the board feels Gray’s performance has been so high that until the methodology of determining his performance is changed, there is no need for an evaluation.



Burchfield says he expects Gray’s performance evaluation, using the new process, to come out in the first quarter of 2018. Until then, Gray’s contract remains the same, with his compensation $135,000 as superintendent and an additional $65,000 for performing the duties of the assistant superintendent of human resources. Gray has been Brighton’s superintendent of schools for eight years; he previously was superintendent of the Owosso Public Schools.(TT)