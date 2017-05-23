Bishop Bipartisan Background Check Bill Passes House

Bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Congressman Mike Bishop to help protect kids has passed the U.S. House.



The bill, called the Child Protection Improvements Act of 2017, passed by a unanimous voice vote Monday night. Bishop, a Rochester Hills Republican, joined with California Democrat Adam Schiff, to put forward the legislation that ensures organizations in every state serving children can access FBI background checks for prospective staff and volunteers. Bishop said the bill addresses, “gaps in the current system – so every youth-serving organization in America can access the gold-standard of background checks. The FBI database is the most efficient way for these organizations to crosscheck potential hires across state lines, and improving access to this resource is another common-sense way to keep bad actors out.”



Bishop says the bill also protects privacy rights by ensuring that the specifics of a criminal record are never disclosed without explicit consent by the volunteer or employee and providing an opportunity for individuals to correct errors in their records, He added that the program will not require any new spending, but instead will be supported by the fees assessed for the background checks.



34 national organizations supported the bill, including the American Camp Association, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America and Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The bill now moves on to the U.S. Senate for consideration. (JK)