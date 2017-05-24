Wednesday Marks 27th Anniversary Of Paige Renkoski Cold Case

May 24, 2017

The case of an Okemos woman last seen in the Fowlerville area turns 27 years old today and authorities still believe there are people out there who know what happened.



30-year-old teacher Paige Renkoski disappeared on May 24th, 1990 after pulling off of I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Her car was found running with her purse and shoes inside. Since a body was never recovered, it has made the case more difficult. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Team continues to investigate but has not made an arrest nor found any trace of Renkoski.



Sheriff Mike Murphy says the odd thing about this particular case is the fact it was a holiday weekend. He says with the amount of traffic on I-96 and being it was during the day is bizarre to him that nobody has come forward or called who might have seen something. Murphy says it’s also weird because it’s not something that happened on a desolate road early in the morning where you could expect nobody to have seen anything.



Multiple searches for Renkoski’s remains have been performed over the years but were unsuccessful and while there have been several times investigators seemed to be closer to an answer, no solid lead has materialized.



Murphy tells WHMI there were a couple of times he was pretty comfortable they were really moving in the right direction and might actually have the case solved but the wheels kind of fell off. He says that’s actually a positive because those are tips looked into that they can check off and not waste additional time looking at certain individuals. Murphy says they continue to investigate the case but are really just missing one critical tip or piece of information. Although still considered a cold case, Murphy says hopefully they will get it solved one day.



On the 25th anniversary of Paige’s disappearance, her mother Ardis Renkoski told WHMI the lingering questions as to what happened to her daughter have never faded. Renkoski further said she’s under no illusions about her daughter’s fate and knew almost immediately that she met a bad end but not a day goes by that she doesn’t want some sort of answer. DNA samples have also been obtained from Renkoski’s mother and two sisters that police say will always be on file in case a future lead does lead them to her remains or a suspect.



Anyone with information about what they may have seen that day or heard since then is encouraged to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 517-546-8477 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Information can be left anonymously. (JM)