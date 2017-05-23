Hiring Blitz Wednesday At Michigan Works! Livingston Service Center

May 23, 2017

Local job seekers will be able to browse opportunities at an event Wednesday in Howell.



All five Michigan Works! service centers are hosting hiring blitzes this week. On Wednesday, the Livingston Service Center in Howell will have 16 employers coming in, all with job openings.



Director of Michigan Works Southeast Bill Sleight tells WHMI there will be a variety of employers on hand and they would be glad to have any job seekers come in and apply. Sleight says everything from the U.S. Border Patrol to manufacturers, contract agencies and companies hiring summer employees will be available. He says job seekers should bring a resume and be prepared to talk with companies, adding there could also be opportunities for an on the spot interview as well.



The local Michigan Works! building is located in the Mott Community College Center at 1240 Packard Drive in Howell. Similar events will take place in Adrian Wednesday and at the Ypsilanti Office on Thursday. All of the hiring blitzes will run from 9am to noon. (JM)