Northbound US-23 Ramp Closure Postponed

May 24, 2017

M-DOT has postponed a ramp closure on US-23 at 8 Mile Road due to the weather.



The closure of the northbound US-23 entrance ramp from 8 Mile Road, previously scheduled to take place on May 19th, was postponed due to inclement weather. The ramp is now scheduled to close next Tuesday, May 30th. That remains weather dependent.



The posted detour when the ramp is closed is westbound 8 Mile to northbound Whitmore Lake Road to M-36 to northbound US-23. (JM)