Crowdfunding Project To Help Downtown Howell Alley Improvements

May 24, 2017

A crowdfunding project has been launched to help turn one Howell alley into a relaxing and beautiful destination.



The Downtown Development Authority, in collaboration with the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Howell, and local leaders are asking the community for $12,000 that, if met, will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for improvements to Peanut Row Alley. The Peanut Row alleyway is located downtown behind the Dairy Queen and Uptown Coffeehouse.



DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly said they are hoping to turn the alley into more of a place that people will walk to, rather than just walk through. Some of the plans include placing comfortable, unique furniture in the alley as a place for people to relax, sip on coffee, or enjoy music like that which is played during their Rock the Block event. Other plans for the alley include a human sized chessboard, and interactive chalkboard, vibrant flowerbeds, and new overhead lighting. Art will also be hung on the alley walls.



Edgerly said they have worked with experts and have spent the past year collecting these ideas and suggestions from residents and business owners. They have until June 30th to meet the goal if they want the funds matched by the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program. There are ten tiers of donating to choose from with incentives at each level. More information can be found through the link. (MK)