Help Needed For Clay Shooting Event

May 23, 2017

Volunteers are being sought for this year’s Salvation Army Clays for a Cause fundraising event.



The 5th annual clay shooting event will take place June 3rd at the Fenton Lakes Sportsman Club. The event features 50 clay targets along a wooded course, other shooting games, an outdoor expo, silent auction, food, and more. The event will benefit many of the Salvation Army’s free and low cost programs aimed at families and youths. Some of these include the Summer Lunch Bunch, Pathway of Hope, and the many camping opportunities offered throughout the season. Organizers report that they are currently very short on volunteers. They are looking for all range of help from set up and tear down to people working on the course and in the banquet room.



Those interested are encouraged to call Volunteer and Seasonal Programs Coordinator Lizabeth Welch at (517) 295-4347, or email her at liz_welch@usc.salvationarmy.org. (MK)