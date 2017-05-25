Brighton Township Board Holds Joint Meeting With County Commissioners And Officials

May 25, 2017

Economic development and emergency planning were hot topics during a joint meeting between county commissioners and the Brighton Township Board of Trustees.



The Board held their special quarterly meeting Tuesday night with County Chair Kate Lawrence, Commissioner Gary Childs, County Administrator Ken Hinton, and Emergency Manager Theresa Cremonte. Hinton gave a presentation updating the progress that the economic development company Ann Arbor SPARK has made in the county. Four Brighton Township businesses have opened as a result of the partnership.



Township Manager Brian Vick said the Board is going to look closely at renewing the agreement. He said that they began working with SPARK 4 years ago. The township has the money budgeted to continue the partnership, but Vick said they have not yet finalized details for the current fiscal year.



Cremonte gave the Board on update on her first 15 months as County Emergency Manager and some of the in-and-outs of how she works with local authorities and responders in preparing for unfortunate disasters. She recommended that the Board pass a hazard mitigation plan that would allow for grants to become available should the worst happen and they are needed. There is no cost in passing the 5-year plan which she can provide. Cremonte said a number Livingston County municipalities have already adopted it, including the City of Brighton, last week. Vick said they will download it, look at it, and consider it at a future workshop meeting. (MK)