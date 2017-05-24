District Establishment Makes Proposed Theater Eligible for Tax Abatement

May 24, 2017

Community members weighed in on the possibility of a proposed movie theater in Hartland Township receiving tax abatement at a public hearing Tuesday.



The Emagine Theater, which would be built on property between Meijer and M-59, adjacent to US-23, is seeking a tax abatement of approximately $500,000 as a result of what developers say is an increase in construction costs. However the 7.5 acres on which the 55,000 square-foot theater would be built must first be established as a Commercial Rehabilitation District in order to make the theater eligible for the abatement.



A public hearing at the Board of Trustees meeting last night opened up the floor to residents who offered their opinion prior to the board’s vote of whether to approve a resolution establishing the district. Many residents voiced concerns regarding an increase in traffic, how successful the business would actually be, and why a multi-million dollar company would need abatement worth approximately $500,000.



However Hartland Resident Glen Flewelling voiced support for the project. As a business owner, he says he’s “seen this game too many times” of potential businesses being run out of town. He feels it would be “foolish” to not allow investment into a currently vacant parcel when no one else is proposing to do so.



Hartland Resident Kate Derosier was one of many to question the fate of the property and left-behind building if the theater is unsuccessful. She says she’s concerned about the project’s business model and cannot support tax abatement. She does however hope it is successful and wished the developers the best.



Parshallville Resident Robert Conaway noted that some employees of the theater, those with entry-level positions and no benefits, would be paying taxes while the theater will not. Conaway says, “I’m just concerned what Hartland is going to get out of this business coming here.”



Township resident Wes Nakagiri says if a community is going to subsidize something, they should subsidize something that has a strong economic viability. He feels the business is a marginal investment if the company needs the abatement for the project to come to fruition.



Emagine Entertainment CEO Paul Glantz attended the public hearing and says he is "...respectful of every comment made and can appreciate how different people can have different points of view".



The majority of residents who spoke focused on the abatement, but the only issue at hand was whether to simply establish the district, which Manager James Wickman says has no financial impact on the township. The resolution to do so was approved, with Trustee Matt Germane as the only oppositional vote. The resolution now moves to the county, who has 28 days to respond. (DK)









Photo credit: Emagine-Entertainment.com