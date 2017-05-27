Boaters Reminded To Stay Safe On Local Lakes

May 27, 2017

With abundant lakes throughout Livingston County, many boaters are likely getting ready for another season in the sun.



Local lakes can get crowded around the start of the season and summer holidays, thus boaters are reminded to use safety precautions and stay alert, but especially so in congested waterways.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says the same as when in a vehicle, pay attention to the operation of your boat as opposed to people in the boat or other things going on. He reminds that there is a law in Michigan that mandates people travel counterclockwise on the lake. He says make sure boats are properly maintained so you don’t end up waiting around for a tow off the lake and remember to have personal floatation devices available, at least one for every person. Murphy says it is the official kick-off to summer but some people tend to overdo it by consuming too much alcohol so they just ask that anyone operating a vessel avoid overdoing it.



National Safe Boating Week just wrapped up and authorities say it’s important to make sure boats are properly equipped but also that navigation lights work properly. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says roughly 85% of drownings are due to people not wearing life jackets. Officials say it’s equally important to inform family and friends about the details of your trip but also carry a marine radio or cell phone to call for help in case you’re involved in or witness an accident.



Officials further stress the importance of watersports safety whether tubing, diving or jet skiing or waterskiing. More safety information is available through the link. (JM)