Fatal Crash Investigation Continues, Condition Of Survivors Improving

May 24, 2017

The two-vehicle crash that killed five people in Oceola Township is still under investigation while one of three survivors has been released from the hospital.



The investigation by Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post is ongoing. Officials tell WHMI they’re meeting with the MSP Reconstructionist and the Livingston County Prosecutor this week, however nothing has been submitted as of yet. Investigators earlier confirmed that they believe alcohol was a factor in the May 9th crash. Toxicology reports aren't done yet.



One of the drivers involved in the crash has since been released from the hospital, 39-year-old Albert Boswell. The driver of the other vehicle and a 23-year-old passenger remain hospitalized but have been upgraded to stable condition at this time. Police say the car driven by 22-year-old Matthew Carrier didn't stop at a sign and struck a sedan on M-59. Two people in Carrier's vehicle were killed. Three people in the other vehicle also died, including a probation agent who had been honored that same night at a Corrections Department banquet.



Police say neither Carrier nor the other driver, Boswell, had a valid driver's license. Carrier’s mother posted on social media that her son had been drinking that night and would likely end up serving time in prison. She has also said he has been dealing with various mental health issues. (JM)