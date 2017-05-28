Memorial Day Tribute In Brighton For Late Bernie Corrigan

May 28, 2017

A Memorial Day tribute is planned for the late Bernie Corrigan - a well-known Brighton businessman and veteran with a lengthy family history.



Corrigan, the founder of Corrigan Oil Company and a Korean Veteran, was very active in his support of the American Spirit Centre and put veterans above all else. The one-time Brighton Township supervisor was a long-time member of the Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and Brighton VFW. The Brighton Township board recently adopted a proclamation in honor of Corrigan and his many contributions to the community.



The tribute and renaming of the American Spirit Centre building is taking place on Memorial Day, May 29th at 2pm and the public is invited to attend. Guests are asked to be at the American Spirit Centre at 1:30pm to be well in place at the start of the ceremony. Various speakers and dignitaries are planned, including Tim and Mike Corrigan. The event will be followed with appetizers and a cash bar.



The American Spirit Centre is located at 10590 East Grand River in Brighton. (JM)