Dog Owner Enters Plea in Fatal Attack

May 25, 2017

A plea has been entered by a local man charged in connection to an incident in which his dog attacked two other dogs, causing the death of one.



31-year-old Zackery Bradley pleaded guilty to three counts of dogs running at large Monday in 53rd District Court. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two counts for failure to license dogs. Bradley is set to be sentenced June 27th.



The charges stem from the February 25th incident, in which Bradley’s three dogs reportedly attacked Roni Evans’ two dogs while she was walking them in the city of Howell. Evans’ shih tzu (left) survived the attack but underwent several surgeries. Her maltipoo (right) died from his injuries. Of Bradley’s three dogs, a pit bull, pit bull-husky mix, and a cane corso, it was said that Mia, the pit bull-husky mix, was responsible for the death of the maltipoo.



Earlier this month, Magistrate Jerry Sherwood authorized her destruction, as well as Larz, another one of the dogs involved in the attack, because it drew blood. (DK)