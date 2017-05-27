Notable Author Coming To Brighton To Discuss Invasive Species

May 27, 2017

One of the state’s top authors is coming to Brighton to discuss his latest book on preserving the Great Lakes.



Grosse Pointe native William Rapai has traveled around the globe viewing and researching wildlife. His latest book, Lake Invaders: Invasive Species and the Battle for the Future of the Great Lakes was recently named as one of Michigan’s 2017 Notable Books. Next Wednesday, May 31st, at 7pm, Rapai will be at the Brighton District Library to talk about it, the ecology of, and environmental policy making around the Great Lakes. There are more than 180 known invasive species in the lakes, and while some are harmless, others have caused biological and economic disruption. Some, like Eurasian Milfoil, have made their way inland and affect many bodies of water around Livingston County.



Rapai says that we all have a role to play in prevention. Hestressed the importance of cleaning, draining, and drying boats after removing them from water, stating that some seaweeds can survive for a week on the side of a boat. He also suggested that contacting state and national representatives to remind them how important the Great Lakes are. Rapai continued by saying that as people from Michigan, the Great Lakes are a part of our souls and that it would be a terrible shame to lose our ability to drink, fish, or use the lakes recreationally.



Registration for the event is currently underway, and can be made by calling the Brighton District Library at (810) 229-6571 ext 227. (MK)