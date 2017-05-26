Tips For Helping Teens Find Summer Employment

With an estimated quarter-million teenagers to be looking for summer jobs in Michigan, a local employment official has some tips to help them get ahead.



Bill Sleight is the director for Michigan Works! Southeast which helps people in the area with resume development and job searches. Sleight said he recognizes the challenge that 16 to 19-year olds who are out of high school or college for the summer face while trying to find employment. He recommends starting the job hunt early, keeping with it, and using your own network of friends, parents, and teachers to your benefit. Sleight said the occupations that traditionally have the most opportunities are in retail, food service, and recreation. He acknowledged that while many teens won’t find entry level jobs desirable, what his organization has found is that the skills you learn from many of them are skills you will use through your life’s work history.



Michigan Works! Southeast also suggests some key items for making a good first impression with an employer. They recommend dressing appropriately, being on time and well groomed, having all the information needed to complete an application, and maintaining a positive attitude. Any teen who wishes further help can contact them online through the link below. (MK)