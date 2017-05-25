10 Mile Road - Napier Road Roundabout Construction To Begin In July

May 25, 2017

A dangerous intersection on the Lyon Township – Novi border is about to see some needed improvements.



The Road Commission for Oakland County held their second public information meeting for the construction of a roundabout at 10 Mile Road and Napier Road, Wednesday afternoon. Lyon Township Trustee Kristofer Enlow is in favor of the project. He said it has been a troubled intersection for years and this will make it a lot safer. Enlow said that intersection was a part of his daily commute for years and acknowledged how difficult it is to turn off of Napier onto 10 Mile, with the traffic on 10 Mile being seemingly constant.Phase one, which is the roundabout installation, is set to begin shortly after the 4th of July. It will include the reduction of a hill on 10 Mile to help improve sight distances.



Many residents, while in favor of something needing to be done, were concerned about the closing of the intersection for construction and the detour route posted. Because of a different project closing Beck Road and the Road Commission not rerouting down dirt roads, the detour route is nearly 5 miles long. Officials did suggest that if local drivers know alternate paths, possibly down dirt roads, they are free to choose them. The intersection is scheduled to be open to traffic by fall. Phase two, which is the paving of Napier Road from 9 Mile to the roundabout is scheduled to start in April 2018.



The total cost of the project is $6.3-million, split between federal and local funding. Enlow said that most of Lyon Township’s share is being paid for by the developers of 2 new subdivisions being built on Enclave Drive and Rathmore Park, as part of their agreement. Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (MK)