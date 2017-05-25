Green Oak Twp Looks To Upgrade Mapping System With Interactive Programming

May 25, 2017

Interactive programs that will provide a slew of information with a single touch will soon be a part of Green Oak Township’s mapping system.



On Wednesday, the township’s Board of Trustees approved a proposal allowing the firm OHM Advisors to host and manage their Geographic Information System (GIS). GIS captures, stores, and displays data all on one map. Supervisor Mark St. Charles says Green Oak Township has cooperated in the joint GIS endeavor with the county, but that it can be difficult because there is no on-site support should a problem arise with the system. By allowing OHM to host and manage their GIS, St. Charles says the possibilities are endless.



The company will first generate maps of the region to set a basic GIS in place. From there, the township can decide what maps they’d like to include in their system. The maps can depict information, like indicating where sewer lines are or labeling fire hydrants, as they pertain to certain departments. Law enforcement could use the maps to show what types of crime occur in specific regions or the volume of said crimes. Maps can be created for the Zoning Department that depicts the various zoning districts in the township. The map would also allow users to see what ordinances are in place for each district, just by clicking on the parcel in question.



St. Charles says these programs not only provide a lot of information quickly, but can be accessed through a phone or tablet, so the programs are convenient as well. The initial cost to set the system up was approved to not exceed $15,000, which St. Charles says is a deal considering hiring an IT professional to provide similar services is in the neighborhood of $100,000. If the township chooses to have additional applications installed, they will be charged hourly, which St. Charles says they can budget for. He expects installation of the basic system will take no more than two months. (DK)