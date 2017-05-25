Memorial Service For Brighton Artist Norma Gray Set For Friday Afternoon

May 25, 2017

A memorial service has been set for one of Brighton’s beloved artists who passed away earlier this month.



Norma Gray’s art adorns many homes and businesses around Livingston County and the United States. The cofounder of the Brighton Art Guild and member of the prestigious National Watercolor Society passed away last Friday, May 19th. The long time Brighton-resident was known for sharing her love of painting through numerous workshops with the community. She was honored by her peers in the naming of the Norma Gray Gallery at the Brighton District Library.



Gray is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 greatgrandchildren. Her memorial service is scheduled for tomorrow, May 26th, from 4pm to 5pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 31450 West 6 Mile Road in Livonia.



In lieu of flowers, it is being asked to consider a memorial contribution payable Norma Gray Scholarship Fund in care of the Brighton Art Guild, P.O. Box 65, Brighton Michigan, 48116. Norma Gray was 83. (MK)