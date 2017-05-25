Groups File Motion To Revoke ET Rover Construction Permit

May 25, 2017

Citizens’ groups in Ohio and Michigan have formally asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to revoke the construction permit for the ET Rover Pipeline, which is being installed through Livingston County.



In a motion filed Wednesday with FERC, Michigan Residents Against the ET Rover Pipeline and the Ohio-based Fresh Water Accountability Project charge that the public is losing confidence that the Rover pipeline will be built safely and reliably. It cites a number of concerns, including recent spills of drilling lubricants and other violations by contractors building the pipeline. It also claims an unannounced rerouting of the pipeline closer to Silver Lake in Washtenaw County would endanger hundreds of permanent and seasonal residents on its shores.



The ET Rover pipeline project is owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the same company behind the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. If completed, the 42-inch-diameter Rover pipeline would carry 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from shale formations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. In Michigan it would cross Lenawee, Washtenaw and Livingston counties before joining the Vector pipeline near Fowlerville, which would then transport it into Ontario, Canada.



Clifford Rowley, a Putnam Township resident and member of Michigan Residents Against the ET Rover Pipeline, noted that “We are calling for a careful, thorough reassessment of the impact to the public and the environment in granting the Certificate. This is our best alternative to assure the safety of Michigan resources, Michigan homes, children at a Michigan camp, and Michigan families.” If the motion is granted, construction on the pipeline would halt, allowing FERC to reopen the environmental review process and consider the ramifications of the current route.



ET Rover officials insist they have followed proper procedures and that the pipeline was appropriately reviewed and approved for construction. FERC, meanwhile, says it has received the complaint, but doesn’t comment on pending issues. (JK)