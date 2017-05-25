As Detroit's Population Continues Slump, Livingston Remains On The Rise

May 25, 2017

While new census numbers indicate Detroit's population continues to decline amid efforts to revitalize the city, the population in outlying areas like Livingston County continues to rise.



The population estimates released today by the U.S. Census Bureau say Detroit is the nation's 23rd largest city with a population of 672,795 as of last summer, a loss of more than 3,500 people since 2015. Despite the statistics, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's office says new construction and utility hookups suggest the decades-long population exodus is actually stemming. About 1.8 million people lived in Detroit in the 1950s, when it was the fifth-largest city in the U.S.



The new numbers show the Detroit area ranks 14th among U.S. metropolitan areas, with 4.3 million people in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, St. Clair and Lapeer counties. When separated out, Livingston County saw its population rise from 187,316 in 2015 to 188,624, an increase of more than 1,300 residents. Overall, the county’s population is up 4.2% since 2010 when it was just under 181,000. (JK)